Father-Son Duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Extend Humanitarian Support with ₹1 Crore Donation for Flood Relief

Amaravathi: In a remarkable gesture of support, Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son, actor Ram Charan, have donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to assist with flood relief efforts. Their contribution comes at a critical time when the state is grappling with the aftermath of severe flooding that has impacted numerous lives and livelihoods.

Acknowledging the generous donation, the Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, emphasizing that the contribution will significantly aid in rebuilding the lives of those affected by the natural disaster. The Chief Minister praised Chiranjeevi Garu for his longstanding commitment to humanitarian causes, noting that the actor has consistently been at the forefront of efforts to help those in need.

“Chiranjeevi Garu’s continued support for impactful causes is truly commendable,” said the Chief Minister. “This contribution from both him and Ram Charan will go a long way in helping the state recover from the devastating floods.”

Chiranjeevi, known for his philanthropic initiatives, has been a strong advocate for social causes over the years. His and Ram Charan’s timely assistance will provide much-needed relief to flood victims and contribute towards ongoing rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas.