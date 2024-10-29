Fazel Atrachali Makes History with 500th Tackle Point as Bengal Warriorz and Puneri Paltan Battle to Draw

Hyderabad: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) witnessed an electrifying showdown on Tuesday as Bengal Warriorz and Puneri Paltan ended in a thrilling 32-32 draw at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Bengal Warriorz, led by star player Fazel Atrachali, registered their second consecutive tie of the season in PKL Season 11, with Sushil Kambrekar emerging as the top scorer for his team with 10 points.

The match saw a historic moment unfold as the legendary Fazel Atrachali became the first player in PKL history to reach 500 tackle points, a remarkable achievement that sets him apart in the tournament’s history.

Live Match Recap

The game began with a cautious approach from both Bengal Warriorz and Puneri Paltan, as points were hard to come by in the opening exchanges. Puneri Paltan initially pulled away with a three-point lead, spearheaded by Mohit Goyat’s determined efforts. However, Bengal Warriorz soon fought back as Praveen Thakur and Fazel Atrachali helped their team snatch a narrow lead midway through the first half in what proved to be a tightly contested match.

As the first half neared its conclusion, Puneri Paltan’s Akash Shinde and Abinesh Nadarajan took control, helping their team secure a five-point advantage. With two minutes left in the first half, Fazel Atrachali tackled Mohit Goyat, achieving the landmark 500 tackle points in PKL—a record that no other player in the league’s history has accomplished. The teams went into the halftime break with Puneri Paltan leading 15-12.

Following the break, Puneri Paltan extended their lead as Gaurav Khatri inflicted an ALL OUT on Bengal Warriorz’s Nitin Dhankhar, putting the team under pressure. The Warriorz retaliated with Sushil Kambrekar securing an ALL OUT against Puneri Paltan, which brought the Warriorz back into contention. As the second half progressed, Bengal Warriorz trailed by four points but continued their relentless pursuit.

In the closing minutes, Sushil Kambrekar achieved a Super 10, further tightening the scoreline. Bengal Warriorz managed to grab a one-point lead with just two minutes remaining, but in a nail-biting final minute, Puneri Paltan levelled the scores, ending the game in a 32-32 stalemate.

Upcoming Matches for October 30, PKL Season 11

Match 1 – Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas – 8 pm

– Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas – 8 pm Match 2 – UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers – 9 pm

