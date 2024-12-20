FBI arrests man suspect of plotting attack on Israel consulate in New York

Jerusalem: The FBI has arrested a man suspected of organising a mass terror attack on Israel’s Consulate General in New York, the Times of Israel has reported, citing Consul General Ofir Akunis.

The suspect, Abdullah Ezzeldin Taha Mohamed Hassan, an Egyptian national living in Virginia, reportedly had several social media accounts all advocating for violence against Jewish people and supporting terrorist organisations.

After receiving a tip, an undercover FBI agent contacted Hassan, who later sent the agent instructions to join ISIS [Islamic State, a terrorist organisation banned in Russia] and create a bomb to attack the consulate, the newspaper said. After that the man was arrested.

“The State of Israel deeply appreciates the swift action and cooperation of the American security services in thwarting today’s attempted attack on our consulate,” Akunis said on X after the arrest.

Also Read: Yemen’s Houthis claim fresh drone attack on Israel’s Tel Aviv

The attempted attack was proof that terror has no boundaries and that it must be fought against “everywhere and every time,” he added.