FEMEN Group’s Protest in Paris Sparks Controversy: Video

Paris: A recent protest by the FEMEN feminist group in Paris has sparked controversy after they displayed the iconic Kurdish slogan “Jin Jiyan Azadî” (Women, Life, Freedom) on banners in multiple languages. While the protest aimed to highlight the struggle for women’s rights, what stood out was the absence of the slogan in its original Kurdish form, a language central to the Kurdish freedom movement.

The slogan “Jin Jiyan Azadî” has become synonymous with the Kurdish fight for women’s rights and freedom, particularly in regions like Syria and Turkey, where it has been widely used by Kurdish activists. However, in this protest, while the slogan was displayed in numerous international languages, the Kurdish version was notably missing, leading to criticism from Kurdish communities and their supporters.

Many saw this omission as a form of erasure, arguing that it reflects a broader disregard for the Kurdish struggle, even by those who claim to advocate for human rights. Critics pointed out that while FEMEN’s protest was meant to support women’s rights, the decision to exclude the Kurdish language undermines the significance of the slogan for the Kurdish people, who have been fighting for their autonomy and rights for decades.

Kurdish activists and their allies have long expressed frustration over the lack of acknowledgment for their cause in international movements. The exclusion of Kurdish from such protests is seen by some as a form of political hypocrisy, where the fight for women’s rights is championed globally, but the unique struggles of the Kurdish people, particularly women in the Kurdish regions, are sidelined.

As the protest continues to attract attention, it serves as a reminder of the complex dynamics surrounding the Kurdish cause, and the ongoing challenges faced by the Kurdish people in gaining recognition and support for their fight for freedom.