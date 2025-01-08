Hyderabad

Fernandez Hospital Celebrates 14th Anniversary with Lifesaving Blood Donation Drive

A total of 100 units of blood were collected, directly benefiting patients under the care of TSCS. The event showcased Fernandez Hospital’s ongoing commitment to community welfare and healthcare beyond hospital walls..Pic:Style photo service

Syed Mubashir8 January 2025 - 23:33
Fernandez Hospital Celebrates 14th Anniversary with Lifesaving Blood Donation Drive
Fernandez Hospital Celebrates 14th Anniversary with Lifesaving Blood Donation Drive

Hyderabad: Fernandez Foundation, in partnership with the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), marked the 14th anniversary of Fernandez Hospital, Hyderguda, with a successful blood donation drive on 8 January 2025. The drive aimed to provide lifesaving blood for patients, especially those battling thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

Over 100 donors, including Fernandez Foundation staff, TSCS members, patients’ families, and community participants, contributed to the cause. Dr. Tejaswini Kushnoor, Associate Director, Administration & Operations, Fernandez Foundation, thanked the donors, highlighting the impact of each unit of blood. Mr. Aleem Baig, General Secretary of TSCS, emphasized the importance of regular blood donations for those with chronic blood disorders.

A total of 100 units of blood were collected, directly benefiting patients under the care of TSCS. The event showcased Fernandez Hospital’s ongoing commitment to community welfare and healthcare beyond hospital walls..Pic:Style photo service

Tags
Syed Mubashir8 January 2025 - 23:33

Related Articles

TiE Hyderabad to partner with AIG Hospitals to Foster AI Startups in Healthcare

TiE Hyderabad to partner with AIG Hospitals to Foster AI Startups in Healthcare

8 January 2025 - 23:42
Hyderabad to Experience Coldest Winter Night of January: Temperature Expected to Drop to 5°C in These Areas

Hyderabad to Experience Coldest Winter Night of January: Temperature Expected to Drop to 5°C in These Areas

8 January 2025 - 23:10
Hyderabad Metro to Add New Trains to Tackle Increased Passenger Traffic

Hyderabad Metro to Add New Trains to Tackle Increased Passenger Traffic

8 January 2025 - 22:34
Hyderabad: Complaint Filed Against KTR in ORR Toll Lease Case

Hyderabad: Complaint Filed Against KTR in ORR Toll Lease Case

8 January 2025 - 21:28
Back to top button