Fernandez Hospital Celebrates 14th Anniversary with Lifesaving Blood Donation Drive

Hyderabad: Fernandez Foundation, in partnership with the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), marked the 14th anniversary of Fernandez Hospital, Hyderguda, with a successful blood donation drive on 8 January 2025. The drive aimed to provide lifesaving blood for patients, especially those battling thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

Over 100 donors, including Fernandez Foundation staff, TSCS members, patients’ families, and community participants, contributed to the cause. Dr. Tejaswini Kushnoor, Associate Director, Administration & Operations, Fernandez Foundation, thanked the donors, highlighting the impact of each unit of blood. Mr. Aleem Baig, General Secretary of TSCS, emphasized the importance of regular blood donations for those with chronic blood disorders.

A total of 100 units of blood were collected, directly benefiting patients under the care of TSCS. The event showcased Fernandez Hospital’s ongoing commitment to community welfare and healthcare beyond hospital walls..Pic:Style photo service