Ferty9 Fertility Center Launches Awareness Campaign for World IVF Day

Hyderabad: In a bid to raise awareness and support for those facing infertility, Ferty9 Fertility Center has launched a special campaign called “Together in IVF” for World IVF Day. The campaign logo was unveiled at the Hyderabad Press Club on Wednesday.

The medical director of Ferty9, Dr. Jyoti C. Budi, addressed the media, emphasizing the campaign’s objectives and the importance of identifying infertility and IVF treatments.

Dr. Jyoti highlighted the center’s commitment to creating awareness through a wide-scale campaign that includes street plays and other engaging activities. The aim is to educate the public about infertility and IVF treatments, particularly focusing on rural areas where such knowledge is often lacking.

As part of this initiative, Ferty9 introduced “Music of Hope,” a tune composed to provide hope and support to couples undergoing fertility treatments.

“Infertility remains a shadowy topic in many parts of India,” said Dr. Jyoti. “Our campaign aims to change public perception and make IVF more accessible and understood. We are targeting rural populations who are often left out of these crucial conversations, recognizing that fertility awareness must start at the grassroots level.”

In collaboration with Dharmi Theater Academy, Ferty9 will organize street plays at 16 locations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Rohit Raj Akula, these plays depict real-life situations faced by couples struggling with infertility, aiming to educate and inform the public, especially in rural areas.

“Street theater has the power to bring critical conversations about infertility to the forefront,” said Mr. Rohit. “Our goal is to touch the hearts of the audience and make the concept of IVF more accessible and understandable.”

With approximately 28 million couples in India facing fertility problems, the campaign addresses the rising issue due to sedentary lifestyles, increasing stress levels, obesity, and other medical conditions.

By fostering a more supportive environment, Ferty9 hopes to empower people with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their fertility choices, encouraging more open dialogue in communities.

“Let’s join hands to spread awareness, remove stigma, and support each other in this journey,” Dr. Jyoti concluded. The “Together in IVF” campaign represents a significant step towards creating a more informed and supportive society for couples and families facing infertility.