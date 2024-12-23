Film chamber welcomes govt’s decision on no more benefit shows in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce on Monday welcomed the government’s decision that it will not allow benefit shows of movies in the state and also enhanced ticket prices will be done on a case-to-case basis.

Following the death of a 35-year-old woman at Sandhya Theatre here due to suffocation where ‘Pushpa 2’ movie was screened on December 4, Minister Komatireddy Vinkat Reddy told reporters on Saturday that the state government, in future, may consider ticket price hike only for certain categories such as films made on history, freedom struggle or anti-drugs or message oriented.

During the benefit show (special show) screened on the eve of the movie release, the tickets are usually fixed at a higher price.

“We welcome the state government on ticket prices and benefit shows. We request Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to implement it strictly,” Vijayender Reddy, State Film Exhibitors Association president and special invitee of TSFCC told PTI.

He further said theatres in the state would not benefit even if the ticket price increased as they are being paid fixed rent on a per day basis.

Meanwhile, Minister Komatireddy Vinkat Reddy, who visited the hospital where a boy was being treated after sustaining injuries in the stampede during ‘Pushpa 2’ screening, offered Rs 25 lakh financial assistance to the family.