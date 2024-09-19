Film Nagar Cultural Center Donates ₹25 Lakhs to Telangana Flood Relief Fund

Hyderabad: In a generous gesture of support for flood relief efforts, the Film Nagar Cultural Center (FNCC) has donated ₹25 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This contribution aims to assist those affected by the recent floods in Telangana.

The donation was presented by FNCC President Ghatamaneni Adiseshagiri Rao, along with other representatives from the cultural center, to Chief Minister Revanth Anumula. The cheque was handed over in a formal meeting, where the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the timely support and commended the FNCC for their commitment to aiding flood victims.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the FNCC’s contribution as a significant boost to the government’s ongoing relief programs and thanked the organization for standing by the affected communities during this challenging time. The donation will be utilized to provide immediate relief and support for flood-affected individuals and families across the state.

This act of philanthropy by FNCC underscores the collective effort required to tackle natural disasters and highlights the role of community organizations in reinforcing government relief initiatives. The Chief Minister’s office has assured that the funds will be used effectively to aid those in need and support recovery efforts in the flood-affected regions.

The donation is part of a broader response to the recent floods, which have caused widespread damage and disruption. The government, along with various organizations and individuals, continues to work towards providing relief and rebuilding affected areas.