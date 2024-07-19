Financial Aid for Education of Poor Children

Hyderabad: Online applications are accepted through the National Scholarship Portal from the children of Beedi workers / Limestone and dolomite Mines workers / Mica workers / Iron Ore, Manganese Ore and Chrome Ore Mines workers / Cine workers, who are studying from Class 1 to 10 (Pre–Matric) and from class 11 to professional degree (Post-Matric) in government and government recognized schools & colleges in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for award of financial assistance for education for the year 2024-25.

The last date of submission of online applications for pre-matric (Class 1st to 10th) is August 31 and for post-matric (Class 11th to professional degree) is October 31.

For further details, visit the application module on National Scholarship Portal https://scholarships.gov.in / Applicationform/#login, and for any technical clarification regarding applying and verification of application on NSP can be clarified on mail id: helpdesk@nsp.gov.in or call on helpline no. 0120-6619540.

The applicants can contact the office of the Welfare Commissioner, Labour Welfare Organization, Room No. 54, Kendriya Sadan, Sultan Bazaar, Hyderabad-500001 over telephone 040-29561297 and through email: wclwohyd@ap.nic.in or the nearest dispensaries of this organization.