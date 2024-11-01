Fire Breaks Out at Jana Sena Party Office in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A sudden fire broke out at the Jana Sena Party office located in Indra Nagar, Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam, creating a moment of panic among party workers and locals. Witnesses reported seeing flames erupt from the building, and nearby residents quickly took action to control the blaze.

Local residents were the first to notice the fire and immediately worked together to bring it under control before it could spread further. Thanks to their quick response, the flames were largely contained, preventing extensive damage to the building and surrounding areas.

Officials have yet to release a detailed report on the cause of the fire, and further investigation is expected to provide more information. Party members and locals are relieved that no casualties have been reported from the incident.