Fire Breaks Out at NTR Cutout Near Sudarshan 35mm Theater in Hyderabad

A fire broke out at the NTR cutout near the iconic Sudarshan 35mm Theater in Hyderabad, causing panic among fans and onlookers. The incident occurred earlier today, though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Abdul Wasi27 September 2024 - 12:28
Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the NTR cutout near the iconic Sudarshan 35mm Theater in Hyderabad, causing panic among fans and onlookers. The incident occurred earlier today, though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Local authorities and fire services rushed to the scene to control the flames. As of now, no casualties have been reported, and the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The cutout, featuring legendary Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), is a popular attraction among moviegoers, especially during new film releases. The cause of the fire and further details regarding the incident are yet to be revealed by officials.

