Fire Near Mall of the Emirates in Dubai Contained, No Casualties Reported

Dubai, December 30 (UNI) – A significant fire near Mall of the Emirates in Dubai erupted in a multi-story building, prompting swift action by rescue teams. Firefighters worked diligently for approximately 90 minutes to extinguish the flames. Cooling operations are currently underway, with no casualties or injuries reported so far.

Initial reports indicate that the fire engulfed a substantial part of the building near the Mall of the Emirates. Emergency services, including fire engines and ambulances, reached the site promptly after receiving the alert. Flames spreading across 10-12 apartments were visible from a distance. Authorities confirmed the fire has been successfully contained, and no loss of life or injuries occurred.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this stage. Earlier today, a separate fire incident was reported on a boat in Dubai Marina. That blaze was also controlled within an hour, with cooling operations commencing at 12:24 PM. According to media reports, no injuries were reported in the Marina incident either. Civil Defense officials have yet to disclose details regarding the cause of both fires.

A building in Al Barsha near MOE caught on fire last night. Emergency services were on the scene in record time.



No casualties have been reported. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏



The swift response to the fire near Mall of the Emirates in Dubai highlights the efficiency of emergency services in the city.