First HYDRA Police Station Established, No Leniency on Demolitions – Ranganath

The Telangana government has announced the establishment of Hyderabad’s first Hydra Police Station at Buddha Bhavan. This comes as part of its efforts to strengthen the recently formed HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response Asset Protection Agency), aimed at protecting water bodies and government properties. To ensure legal backing, the state amended existing laws to formalize HYDRA’s operations.

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath emphasized the agency’s commitment to cracking down on illegal constructions. He firmly stated that the government will not step back on demolitions, even amid criticism and opposition in some quarters.

To address legal concerns, the government amended the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act, 1955, introducing Section 374B. This section empowers the state to appoint authorities or agencies to protect water bodies and other assets. Additionally, the government allocated ₹50 crore for HYDRA’s operations, including office setup and vehicle procurement.

Recently, Ranganath, along with HYDRA staff, inspected encroached land in areas like Nandagiri Hills, HUDA Enclave, and Gurubrahmanagar Bastis. Residents raised concerns about government land being occupied illegally, including land allocated for double-bedroom housing in 2011. The Commissioner assured them of immediate action to safeguard the 25-acre plot and promised to escalate the matter to local MLAs and the government to ensure housing projects are completed.

This bold initiative underscores the government’s determination to protect public assets and hold encroachers accountable.