Fish Medicine for Asthma Patients to be Administered on June 8 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Mrigasira Karthi, asthma patients in Hyderabad will be given fish medicine on June 8. Members of the Bathini Goud family will distribute this traditional remedy at the Nampally Exhibition Ground, attracting asthma patients from various parts of the state and across the country to Hyderabad.

Authorities have completed all necessary arrangements for the event, including setting up queues, barricades, and CCTV cameras.

For the past 173 years, the Bathini Goud family has been administering this fish-based medicine to asthma patients on the occasion of Mrigasira Karthi.

The Telangana government is coordinating with all departments to ensure the event’s success. Comprehensive arrangements are in place to ensure that patients do not face any difficulties, with all precautionary measures being taken.

Small live fish will be provided to those coming for the medicine, which will be administered at the Exhibition Ground as it is every year. Additionally, family members will continue to distribute the medicine at the Bathini Goud family’s residence.