Hyderabad

Five People Caught Riding Dangerously on a Scooter Near Lakdikapul

A dangerous traffic violation was reported near Lakdikapul in Hyderabad, where five people were seen travelling together on a single scooter, putting their own lives and the safety of other road users at serious risk.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi19 August 2026 - 12:27
Five People Caught Riding Dangerously on a Scooter Near Lakdikapul
Five People Caught Riding Dangerously on a Scooter Near Lakdikapul

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Hyderabad: A dangerous traffic violation was reported near Lakdikapul in Hyderabad, where five people were seen travelling together on a single scooter, putting their own lives and the safety of other road users at serious risk.

The incident reportedly took place on a busy stretch near Lakdikapul, where the overcrowded two-wheeler was seen moving through traffic. Carrying five people on a scooter, which is designed to accommodate only a limited number of riders, can severely affect the driver’s balance, visibility and control over the vehicle.

Such reckless riding increases the risk of accidents, particularly on busy city roads where sudden braking, turns and heavy traffic require riders to maintain proper control of their vehicles. In the event of an accident, the lack of adequate space and protection could result in serious injuries to all those travelling on the scooter.

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The incident has once again raised concerns over violations of traffic rules and road safety norms in Hyderabad. Citizens have urged motorists, especially youngsters, to avoid dangerous stunts and overcrowding on two-wheelers.

Traffic authorities may take appropriate action against those involved if the vehicle and its riders are identified. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of following traffic regulations and ensuring the safety of both riders and other commuters on the road.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi19 August 2026 - 12:27
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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