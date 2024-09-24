Crime & Accidents

Five wagons of empty goods train derail in Bengal, none injured: NFR

Five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at New Maynaguri railway station in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday morning, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official said.

Abdul Wasi
201 1 minute read
Five wagons of empty goods train derail in Bengal, none injured: NFR
Five wagons of empty goods train derail in Bengal, none injured: NFR

Kolkata: Five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at New Maynaguri railway station in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday morning, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official said.

No injuries were reported in the incident that occurred at 6.20 am, he said.

He said that several trains were diverted through other routes following the incident. The route connects the northeastern states with other parts of the country.

Overhead electricity cables and a few poles were damaged owing to the derailment, the official said.

Restoration work has been initiated and train movement through New Maynaguri is expected to restart by noon, the NFR official said.

Senior officials have rushed to the spot and will hold an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the derailment, he said.

Tags
Abdul Wasi
201 1 minute read

Related Articles

2 labourers killed, 3 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Maharashtra's Buldhana

2 labourers killed, 3 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Maharashtra’s Buldhana

Fatal Road Accident in Anantapur District

Fatal Road Accident in Anantapur District

Doctor Attacked in Hospital: Heated Argument Over Slippers Escalates to Violence: Video

Doctor Attacked in Hospital: Heated Argument Over Slippers Escalates to Violence: Video

Bengaluru barbarity: young woman murdered at her home, body chopped into 30 pieces, stuffed into fridge (Lead)

Bengaluru barbarity: young woman murdered at her home, body chopped into 30 pieces, stuffed into fridge (Lead)

Back to top button