Flexi banners against Harish Rao appear in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Flexi banners on Friday appeared in various parts of Hyderabad criticising former minister and BRS MLA Harish Rao, who challenged the State government that he will resign from his MLA post if the farm loans are waived by August 15.

The banners were erected by fans of Mynampally Rohith, a rival politician and Congress leader.

“If you have guts, resign from the MLA post. The farm loan waiver has been completed, but where is your resignation. Aggi Petta Harish Rao,” stated in the banner.

The flexi banners were put up at several areas, including Secunderabad, Patny, Paradise, Rasoolpura, Begumpet and Panjagutta in the twin cities.

Meanwhile, BRS MLA Harish Rao already made a counter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding his resignation and said that the farm loan waiver announced by the government was completely bogus and the Chief Minister had cheated farmers by making false promises on the Gods.