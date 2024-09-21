Europe

Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Live Rat Surfaces in Woman’s Food

As soon as the woman opened her meal box, a rat emerged, prompting the pilot to divert the aircraft to Copenhagen, Denmark, for safety reasons.

A flight operated by a Danish airline had to make an emergency landing after a live rat was found in a woman's meal

Copenhagen: A flight operated by a Danish airline had to make an emergency landing after a live rat was found in a woman’s meal. According to reports, the incident occurred while the passenger flight was en route from Oslo, Norway, to Malaga, Spain.

An airline spokesperson stated that the emergency landing was in line with company policy, as the presence of a rat posed a significant safety risk. Following the incident, passengers were transferred to another aircraft to continue their journey to Spain.

An eyewitness shared a recorded video, explaining that the rat scurried away and hid somewhere in the cabin after the woman opened her meal box.

