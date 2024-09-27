Hyderabad

Food Poisoning Incident at Sri Chaitanya College, Madhapur: 200 Students Affected

In a concerning incident, around 200 students from Sri Chaitanya College in Madhapur were affected by food poisoning. The students reportedly fell ill after consuming food served at the college.

Fouzia Farhana
27 September 2024
Hyderabad: In a concerning incident, around 200 students from Sri Chaitanya College in Madhapur were affected by food poisoning. The students reportedly fell ill after consuming food served at the college.

Several students complained of nausea, stomach pain, and vomiting shortly after the meal. They were immediately provided medical attention, and many were rushed to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the food poisoning, while the college management has assured that necessary steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. The condition of the affected students is currently being monitored.

