Football Skating Association of Telangana Holds Annual General Body Meeting and Elections

the Football Skating Association of Telangana conducted its Annual General Body Meeting and elections at Pyramid Square Resorts, located on Airport Road in Mamidipally, R.R. District.

Mohammed Yousuf2 October 2024 - 17:22
Hyderabad: the Football Skating Association of Telangana conducted its Annual General Body Meeting and elections at Pyramid Square Resorts, located on Airport Road in Mamidipally, R.R. District. The event saw the participation of various stakeholders from the skating community in the state.

The newly elected members of the association are:

  • Mohd Khaja Pasha – President
  • Mohd Naseer Uddin – Vice President
  • G. Raj Reddy – Secretary
  • Syed Ahsan Ahmed – Joint Secretary
  • Shazain Begum – Treasurer

During the meeting, newly elected President Mohd Khaja Pasha addressed the press, outlining the association’s goals for the upcoming year and emphasizing the importance of promoting football skating across Telangana. M.A. Quadeer, Skating Coach from the Sports Authority of Telangana, and other elected members were also present at the press conference.

