For the First Time in Telangana: Battalion Officers Replaced by Armed Reserve Guards for CM’s Security

Hyderabad: In an unprecedented move in state history, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s security detail underwent significant changes, with the battalion police previously deployed for his personal security being replaced overnight.

The decision, made by the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW), now positions Armed Reserve Guards and Greyhounds forces to secure the Chief Minister’s residence and convoy.

The battalion officers who were previously responsible for protecting the Chief Minister’s residence, stationed across eight outposts with around 40 personnel, have been reassigned.

This shift has led to a reinforcement of security, with an emphasis on maximizing the distance between the CM and his security detail, aiming for heightened protection. According to sources, approximately 70% of CM Reddy’s security previously consisted of Telangana State Police (TGSP) battalion forces.

The decision to replace battalion officers with Armed Reserve and Greyhounds forces marks a significant shift, highlighting the government’s focus on bolstering VVIP security with specialized, tactical units. These units are reputed for their expertise in handling high-risk security situations, a move which underlines the state’s intention to deploy its most skilled personnel for the Chief Minister’s safety.

The changes have sparked widespread interest, as this is the first instance in Telangana’s history of such a high-level security detail adjustment. The replacement of the existing TGSP officers with a more specialized force reflects an increased focus on adaptability and security for one of the state’s highest-ranking officials.