Forced Labor from Students in College, Parents Angry Over Staff’s Negligence

Hyderabad: A shameful incident took place at Tandoor Government Junior College in the district, where the college staff allegedly forced students to carry heavy benches.

According to sources, the college building has become dilapidated, due to which instructions were given to shift the benches from the junior college classroom to a room in the nearby degree college. Surprisingly, despite the presence of attendants, the students themselves were made to lift and carry the heavy benches.

The students, drenched in sweat, carried the benches across stairs and narrow paths, posing a serious risk to their safety. They stumbled several times, raising the alarming question, who would have been held responsible if an accident had occurred? This has deeply angered the parents.

Local residents have also condemned the inhuman behavior of the college staff and are demanding strict action against those responsible.