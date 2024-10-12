Forest Officers Allegedly Hold Liquor Party with Suspected Wildlife Meat in Jagtial Forest

In a shocking incident, forest officials in Jagtial district are suspected of hosting a Dasara feast involving liquor and possibly wildlife meat at the local Forest Office. It is rumored that the meat served at the gathering was from wild animals, with suspicions pointing towards peacock and wild boar meat.

Samples of the meat have been collected and sent to the lab for testing, which could confirm whether the meat was indeed from protected species. The feast was reportedly attended by several district forest staff members, including some beat and section officers.

In a shocking incident, forest officials in Jagtial district are suspected of hosting a Dasara feast involving liquor and possibly wildlife meat at the local Forest Office.pic.twitter.com/YZA7p7FHwi — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 12, 2024

When questioned by the media, the forest officers allegedly responded rudely, raising further concerns about the transparency of the event. Meanwhile, the District Forest Officer claimed to have no prior knowledge of the gathering but assured that departmental action would be taken if any wrongdoing was confirmed.

This incident has sparked outrage, as it not only involves the consumption of alcohol on official premises but also the potential violation of wildlife protection laws. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are awaiting the results of the lab tests to take further action.