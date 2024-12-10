Former Karnataka CM S.M. Krishna Passes Away at 92

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna passed away early Tuesday morning at the age of 92. He breathed his last at 2:45 am at his residence, according to family sources. Krishna had been ailing for some time.

The veteran politician, who played a significant role in shaping Karnataka’s political landscape, is survived by his wife Prema and daughters Shambhavi and Malavika. His mortal remains are expected to be taken to his hometown of Maddur later today.

Born in Somanahalli, Mandya district, on May 1, 1932, Krishna began his political career in 1962 when he won the Maddur assembly seat as an independent. He later joined the Congress party, where he spent nearly five decades before joining the BJP in 2017.

Krishna served as the 16th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004, during which he is credited with promoting the state’s IT sector, earning Bengaluru the title of India’s “Silicon Valley.” He also served as the Governor of Maharashtra and as the External Affairs Minister under the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government from 2009 to 2012.

A law graduate with studies in the U.S., Krishna held several prominent political positions, including Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Member of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In January 2023, Krishna announced his retirement from active politics, citing his age as the reason. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in Karnataka’s political and economic development.