Former MP Nama Nageswara Rao Credits BRS for Rejecting DISCOMs’ Electricity Tariff Hike Proposal

Hyderabad: Former MP Nama Nageswara Rao claimed that BRS played a key role in the TGERC’s rejection of the DISCOMs proposal to hike electricity charges.

BRS working President KT Rama Rao and BRS leaders appealed to the ERC to reject the electricity tariff hike proposals and thus the ERC rejected the proposals that could have imposed a financial burden of Rs 18,500 crore on the people by the State government, he said.

Nageswara Rao said that the government has made efforts to impose electricity burden on the household consumer in the name of fixed charges.

At present, the agriculture sector, industrial sector and others were in crisis due to faulty policies of the government.He said that 24-hour quality free electricity was provided to the farmers in the State and 24-hour uninterrupted power was supplied to the industrial sector during the previous BRS government.

During the ten years of BRS rule, the then Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did not agree to the proposals of electricity companies to increase the charges to burden the poor people, he added.