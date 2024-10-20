Former Ranga Reddy District Collector Summoned by ED Over Alleged Land Allotment Irregularities

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to Amoy Kumar, the former Ranga Reddy District Collector, in connection with alleged irregularities in land allotments.

The inquiry is scheduled to be held on October 22 and 23.

The investigation focuses on land allotments in areas including Madhapur, Serilingampally, and Mokila, where irregularities have reportedly been identified.

Amoy Kumar is expected to appear before the ED to provide explanations regarding these allegations