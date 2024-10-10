Foundation stones to be laid for 28 Young India -Integrated Residential Schools

Hyderabad: As per the directions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to provide world-class facilities and high-quality education to students from underprivileged and weaker sections of society, the foundation stone for the construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools will be laid in 28 locations across various districts in Telangana on Friday.

Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari held a teleconference from the Secretariat here on Thursday with district collectors and discussed the arrangements for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the first phase of the schools.

Education Department Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham, Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office Ajith Reddy, and Special Commissioner of the Information Department Hanumantha Rao also participated in the meeting.

During the conference, Santhi Kumari stated that the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, will lay the foundation stone at Kondurg in Shadnagar constituency, while Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will do the same in the Madhira constituency.

After securing the approval of the respective District Ministers and in-charge Ministers, the district collectors were directed to ensure that the event is conducted in a festive and grand manner.

It was also specified that all public representatives from these districts should be invited. The schools will be constructed under the supervision of the Roads and Buildings department.

District Collectors were instructed to inspect the sites along with relevant officials and engineers to supervise the preparations for the ceremony, which should take place this evening.

The Chief Secretary further mentioned that the first phase would commence in 28 locations where land is currently available, and in the second phase, the process of identifying land in other areas will continue.

The Assembly constituencies where foundation stone will be laid are Kodangal, Madhira, Husnabad, Nalgonda, Huzurnagar, Manthani, Mulugu, Paleru, Khammam, Warangal, Kollapur, Andole, Chandrayangutta, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Achampet, Station Ghanpur, Tungaturthy, Munugode, Chennur, Shadnagar, Parkal, Narayankhed, Devarakadra, Nagar Kurnool, Manakondur and Narsampet.