Free Aadhaar Card Correction Ends Soon: Step-by-Step Guide to Edit Personal Details Online
If you haven’t updated your Aadhaar details in a while, now is the time. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is offering free Aadhaar updates online until June 14, 2025. After the deadline, a nominal fee of ₹50 will be charged for updates.
If you haven’t updated your Aadhaar details in a while, now is the time. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is offering free Aadhaar updates online until June 14, 2025. After the deadline, a nominal fee of ₹50 will be charged for updates.
Table of Contents
According to the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, it is mandatory to update your Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) every 10 years to keep your Aadhaar information current.
What Aadhaar Details Can Be Updated Online for Free?
UIDAI allows users to update certain demographic details online through the myAadhaar portal for free. These include:
- Name (under certain conditions)
- Date of Birth (limited number of times)
- Address
- Gender
- Language preferences
Note: Biometric details like fingerprints, iris scans, and photographs must be updated in person at a physical Aadhaar update centre.
How to Update Aadhaar Online – Step-by-Step Guide
Here’s how to update your Aadhaar card online through the official UIDAI portal:
- Visit the UIDAI website.
- Click on the Login tab and enter your Aadhaar number and captcha.
- You’ll receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to log in.
- Navigate to the “Document Update” option on the top right.
- Choose the details you wish to update from the drop-down menu.
- Upload the supporting documents (PoI or PoA).
- Review your details and click Submit.
- You’ll receive a Service Request Number (SRN) to track the status of your update.
Alos Read: This Hidden ChatGPT Feature Lets You Generate Stunning Art in Seconds
Where to Update Biometric Aadhaar Details?
For biometric updates, visit the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra. You can locate one easily by entering your PIN code on the UIDAI website.
Why It’s Important to Update Aadhaar
An updated Aadhaar helps in:
- Preventing service disruptions in government schemes
- Faster KYC processes for banking and telecom
- Ensuring identity verification accuracy
Final Date for Free Aadhaar Updates
June 14, 2025, is the last date for free demographic updates. From June 15, users will have to pay ₹50 per update.
Stay updated and avoid unnecessary charges — update your Aadhaar online today.