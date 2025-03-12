Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the state government is providing free LPG cylinder refills to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries ahead of Holi and during Ramzan. Speaking at a subsidy distribution programme in Lucknow, he stated that Rs 1,890 crore has been allocated to benefit 1.86 crore people.

PM Modi’s Initiative Benefits Millions

Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Ujjwala scheme in 2016, which has provided free LPG connections to 10 crore families nationwide, including nearly two crores in Uttar Pradesh. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment, stating that Rs 3,760 crore is allocated annually to ensure free LPG distribution during Diwali and Holi.

Also Read: UP Admin’s Bold Move: 10 Mosques Covered with Tarpaulin During Holi—What’s Behind the Decision?

A ‘Gift from the Government’ for All

Highlighting the coincidence of Holi and Ramzan this year, the chief minister described the free LPG distribution as a government gift for all, regardless of religion. He emphasized that before the scheme, people had to pay hefty bribes to secure LPG connections, and refills were often difficult to obtain.

Improved Public Distribution System (PDS)

Adityanath also spoke about the advancements in the state’s PDS, mentioning that 80,000 ration shops now operate with electronic Point of Sale (ePOS) machines. This technology, he said, helps detect and prevent manipulation in ration distribution. He added that 15 crore people in the state are benefiting from the Centre’s free ration scheme, introduced four years ago.

Welfare Initiatives for Women

The CM highlighted various initiatives for women’s welfare, including:

Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana : 22 lakh girls receiving financial aid of Rs 25,000 each.

: 22 lakh girls receiving financial aid of Rs 25,000 each. Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana : Four lakh girls married since 2017, with the financial aid increasing from Rs 35,000 to Rs 1 lakh from April.

: Four lakh girls married since 2017, with the financial aid increasing from Rs 35,000 to Rs 1 lakh from April. Scooters for Merit Holders : Top-performing female students in board exams will receive scooters.

: Top-performing female students in board exams will receive scooters. Hostels for Working Women: Ahilyabai Holkar hostels will be established in every district.

Economic Growth & Farmer Support

Yogi Adityanath emphasized Uttar Pradesh’s economic progress, stating that under PM Modi’s leadership, the state has transformed from a ‘BIMARU’ state to India’s second-largest economy. Additionally, he announced:

An increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat by Rs 150 per quintal .

. Establishment of low-cost canteens in procurement markets to provide affordable meals to farmers.

Maha Kumbh’s Grand Success

The CM highlighted the recently concluded Maha Kumbh, which saw participation from over 66.3 crore devotees, strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s cultural and spiritual significance. He praised officials and employees for their efforts in organizing the massive event.

Call for Ujjwala Yojana Registration

Adityanath urged those not yet registered under the Ujjwala Yojana to do so immediately to avail of the benefits. He concluded his speech by encouraging citizens to celebrate Holi peacefully and joyfully.

This version enhances readability and structure while maintaining all key details. Let me know if you need any refinements!