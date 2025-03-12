UP Admin’s Bold Move: 10 Mosques Covered with Tarpaulin During Holi—What’s Behind the Decision?

Sambhal: In a bid to ensure communal harmony during the upcoming Holi celebrations, the Uttar Pradesh administration has announced plans to cover ten mosques in Sambhal, including the iconic Shahi Jama Masjid, with tarpaulin. This decision comes ahead of the rare occurrence of both the festival of colours, Holi, and Ramazan’s ‘Jumma’ prayers falling on the same day, March 14.

Decision Aimed at Maintaining Harmony

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrish Chandra addressed the media, explaining that the measure was taken to avoid any potential disturbances between the two communities celebrating their respective festivals. The decision is also intended to keep the celebrations peaceful and free from conflict.

“A total of ten mosques have been identified which lie in the proposed route of the ‘Chaupai’ procession. All of them will be covered to prevent any tension between the communities,” said SP Chandra.

Mosques to Be Covered Along ‘Chaupai’ Procession Route

The ten mosques, including prominent ones like Shahi Jama Masjid, Ladania Wali Masjid, and Ek Raat Masjid, fall on the traditional route of the ‘Chaupai’ procession during Holi. This move is part of a long-standing practice to maintain peace during the festival. The ‘Chaupai’ procession is a customary part of Holi celebrations, and the decision to cover the mosques is seen as a preventive measure to avoid any clashes.

Altered Timings for Friday Prayers

In addition to covering the mosques, the authorities have worked out a plan to adjust the timing of the Friday prayers (‘namaaz’) and the Holi procession. The prayers will either take place before or after the procession to ensure there is no overlap between the two events.

Moreover, only local mosque attendees will be allowed access, and outsiders will not be permitted to enter mosque premises, ensuring the safety and security of all.

Enhanced Security and Vigilance

To further ensure the smooth conduct of the events, strict surveillance will be in place. The UP Police and local authorities have been directed to maintain a tight vigil throughout the day. Security measures will be enforced to prevent any untoward incidents during Holi celebrations and the Jumma prayers.

Peace Meeting Held to Prevent Communal Strife

A peace meeting was also conducted at the Sambhal police station, where religious leaders from both the Hindu and Muslim communities came together to discuss measures to prevent communal strife. The discussions focused on ensuring peace during the dual celebrations and preventing any conflicts between the two religious observances.

List of Mosques to Be Covered

The ten mosques set to be covered with tarpaulin during Holi celebrations include:

Shahi Jama Masjid

Ladania Wali Masjid

Thaane Wali Masjid

Ek Raat Masjid

Gurdwara Road Masjid

By taking these steps, the UP administration aims to foster a peaceful atmosphere for both communities to celebrate their festivals without any disruptions or tension.