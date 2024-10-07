Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils Launches ‘Go for Freedom Gold Offer 2024’

Hyderabad: Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils has announced an exciting new festive promotion, the ‘Go for Freedom Gold Offer 2024’, aimed at engaging customers during the festive seasons of Dasara and Diwali.

The promotional scheme, which runs from October 1 to November 14, 2024, offers 100 lucky customers a chance to win a 1-gram gold coin daily, along with bumper prizes for five lucky winners, who will receive a 50-gram gold coin, and 10 winners, who will win a 10-gram gold coin.

P. Chandrashekara Reddy, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Gemini Edibles and Fats India Limited, shared that the promotion spans across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Customers who wish to participate in the promotion need to purchase two 1-litre pouches of Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil.

Each purchase comes with a scratch card containing a QR code. By scanning the QR code, customers can enter the contest by submitting their mobile number, name, city, and state on the program’s microsite and verifying their details through an OTP sent to their phone.

Throughout the 45-day promotional period, 100 lucky winners will be awarded a 1-gram gold coin daily, with winners notified via WhatsApp, SMS, or phone calls. The daily winners’ list will also be available on the promotion’s website: www.freedomconsumeroffer.com.

At the end of the promotion, a bumper lucky draw will select five winners for a 50-gram gold coin and 10 winners for a 10-gram gold coin. The bumper draw winners will be announced after the promotion ends, with their names also posted on the website.

Speaking about the offer, Mr. P. Chandrashekara Reddy said, “Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils is committed to promoting healthier choices for our customers.

We aim to inspire better cooking habits by providing nutrient-rich oils that support heart health.

Through the ‘Go for Freedom Gold Offer 2024’, we want to add excitement to this festive season and reward our loyal customers as they enjoy the benefits of Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, fortified with Vitamins A, D, and naturally occurring Vitamin E. It’s the healthier choice for guilt-free festive cooking.”

Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil is currently the No. 1 brand in the Sunflower Oil category by market share in India.