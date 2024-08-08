French runner Alice Finot proposes to her boyfriend with an Olympic pin after her steeplechase race: Video

Saint-Denis (France): Rarely has an Olympic pin contained so much love.

When French runner Alice Finot got down on one knee and proposed to her boyfriend after her Olympic steeplechase race, she attached a “Love is in Paris” pin on his shirt.

“I told myself that if I ran under nine minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we’ve been together for nine years, then I would propose,” Finot said.

Finot finished fourth in 8 minutes, 58.67 seconds on Tuesday and then ran over to the stands where she found her boyfriend, Spanish triathlete Bruno Martinez.

“I don’t like doing things like everyone else,” Finot said.

Alice Finot en los 3000 con obstáculos quedó en cuarto puesto, récord de Europa y pidió la mano de su novio… una francesa chingona! #Paris2024 #OlympicGames #LCDLFMX2 #Monterrey #AliceFinot pic.twitter.com/mmJQwXCrXm — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) August 8, 2024