Frog Found in Biryani at IIIT Hyderabad’s Kadamba Mess, Students Demand Action

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, students at IIIT Hyderabad discovered a frog in the biryani served at the campus’s Kadamba Mess. The incident came to light when students shared photos on social media, expressing their outrage and concerns about food safety.

One student tweeted, “Shocked and horrified! Found a frog in my friend’s meal today at Kadamba Mess (IIIT Hyderabad). This is completely unacceptable and poses a serious health risk!” The post quickly gained attention, with many tagging the Telangana food safety authorities, demanding immediate action.

Students have urged the administration to take strict measures against the mess, highlighting the need for better hygiene and food quality to avoid such health risks in the future.