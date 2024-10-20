Hyderabad

Frog Found in Biryani at IIIT Hyderabad’s Kadamba Mess, Students Demand Action

One student tweeted, "Shocked and horrified! Found a frog in my friend's meal today at Kadamba Mess (IIIT Hyderabad). This is completely unacceptable and poses a serious health risk!"

Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2024 - 17:14
Frog Found in Biryani at IIIT Hyderabad’s Kadamba Mess, Students Demand Action
Frog Found in Biryani at IIIT Hyderabad’s Kadamba Mess, Students Demand Action

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, students at IIIT Hyderabad discovered a frog in the biryani served at the campus’s Kadamba Mess. The incident came to light when students shared photos on social media, expressing their outrage and concerns about food safety.

One student tweeted, “Shocked and horrified! Found a frog in my friend’s meal today at Kadamba Mess (IIIT Hyderabad). This is completely unacceptable and poses a serious health risk!” The post quickly gained attention, with many tagging the Telangana food safety authorities, demanding immediate action.

Students have urged the administration to take strict measures against the mess, highlighting the need for better hygiene and food quality to avoid such health risks in the future.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2024 - 17:14

Related Articles

BJP Confident of Winning GHMC Mayor Post, Claims Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

BJP Confident of Winning GHMC Mayor Post, Claims Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

20 October 2024 - 20:37
Global Tourism Awards Hosted by Asia Prime Media Celebrates Excellence and Innovation in the Tourism Sector

Global Tourism Awards Hosted by Asia Prime Media Celebrates Excellence and Innovation in the Tourism Sector

20 October 2024 - 20:12
Uncertainty Over HYDRA Demolitions Causes Drop in Telangana Land Registrations

Uncertainty Over HYDRA Demolitions Causes Drop in Telangana Land Registrations

20 October 2024 - 20:06
Fernandez hosts Symposium on Breakthroughs in Gynaecological Ultrasound

Fernandez hosts Symposium on Breakthroughs in Gynaecological Ultrasound

20 October 2024 - 19:09
Back to top button