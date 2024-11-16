From Musi to ORR: HMWSSB to Build 38 STPs, Revolutionizing Sewage Treatment Across Hyderabad

Plans Under AMRUT Scheme to Improve Wastewater Treatment Across GHMC and ORR Areas

HYDERABAD: In a major step towards improving Hyderabad’s sewerage infrastructure, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced plans to construct 38 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) across the city, including areas up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR). This project, part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-2 Tranche III, aims to modernize the city’s wastewater management system to meet growing demands and environmental standards.

The construction of these STPs will be carried out using a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), which not only includes the building of the plants but also their operation and maintenance (MoM) for the next 15 years. The project’s total administrative sanction is a significant Rs 1,878.55 crore, with funding from the Centre, state government, and private investors. The breakdown of costs is as follows: 25% of the cost will be borne by the Centre, 35% by the state, and 40% by private investors under the HAM model.

Comprehensive Plan for a Cleaner, Greener Hyderabad

To guide the city’s sewerage improvements, HMWSSB has partnered with Shah Technical Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, to prepare a master plan. This blueprint outlines a strategy to upgrade Hyderabad’s sewerage system, anticipating future needs up to 2051. As part of this, 62 STPs are recommended, with priority given to the southern parts of the city, especially the River Musi and Manjeera-Nakkavagu catchments.

The construction of these plants will primarily focus on using cutting-edge Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology. The plants will be equipped with a two-year warranty for the machinery and will operate under a 15-year maintenance agreement, ensuring long-term reliability.

Project Breakdown: Two Major Packages

The project will be divided into two key packages:

Package-I : 16 STPs with a combined capacity of 493.5 Million Liters Per Day (MLD) will be developed at a total cost of Rs 791.71 crore. These plants will be located across various sites, including high-demand areas such as Ameenpur, Ushkebhavi, Hyderabad Public School, and Narsingi.

: 16 STPs with a combined capacity of 493.5 Million Liters Per Day (MLD) will be developed at a total cost of Rs 791.71 crore. These plants will be located across various sites, including high-demand areas such as Ameenpur, Ushkebhavi, Hyderabad Public School, and Narsingi. Package-II: 22 STPs with a total capacity of 471.5 MLD, estimated to cost Rs 773.67 crore, will be spread across the city, including sites like Peerzadiguda, Hydershahkote, Masab Cheruvu, and Nagaram Lake.

A Boost for Hyderabad’s Cleanliness and Sustainability

This ambitious initiative aims to address the city’s growing sewage treatment needs, which have long been a challenge for Hyderabad’s expanding population. The focus on treating wastewater efficiently will contribute to cleaner rivers, reduced pollution, and a more sustainable urban environment.

The strategic placement of these STPs across critical locations ensures that the sewage treatment capacity will match the city’s rapid growth, especially along the ORR and southern parts of the city. With the addition of modern treatment technologies, this project promises not only to improve sanitation but also to support future urban development with sustainable water management solutions.

Collaboration Between Centre, State, and Private Sector

The hybrid funding model ensures that all stakeholders—government and private investors—are involved in the execution and long-term success of the project. The collaborative approach aims to ensure accountability, efficiency, and sustainability over the life of the plants.

This effort by the Hyderabad Water Board is part of the broader national push for urban renewal and improved civic amenities under the AMRUT scheme, helping cities like Hyderabad become cleaner, greener, and more livable for future generations.

