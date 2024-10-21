Fruit Vendor Shot Dead Over ₹2,000 Dispute in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a fruit vendor named Musharraf was fatally shot by a man identified as Gajendra following an argument over a minor dispute involving ₹2,000. The incident occurred in a busy area of Ghaziabad, sending shockwaves through the local community.

According to local reports, the disagreement quickly escalated when Musharraf and Gajendra began arguing over the payment. In a sudden act of violence, Gajendra allegedly drew a firearm and shot Musharraf at point-blank range, leaving him critically injured. Musharraf succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident. The assailant, Gajendra, fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The Ghaziabad police have launched a manhunt for Gajendra and are investigating the circumstances that led to the deadly altercation. This tragic event has stirred unrest in the area, with locals expressing anger and frustration over the senseless loss of life for such a minor financial disagreement.

The authorities have urged the public to provide any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, assuring that stringent action will be taken against those involved in the crime. Further updates are awaited as the police continue their search for the suspect.

This incident highlights the growing concerns over public safety and the need for conflict resolution mechanisms in daily transactions. Community leaders have called for peace and justice in the wake of this tragedy.