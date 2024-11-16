Future City Project: Revanth Reddy Plans 30,000-Acre Development Near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, has announced an ambitious plan to establish a “Future City” on the outskirts of Hyderabad. This mega project is envisioned to cater to the city’s growing economic and industrial demands, transforming the region into a global hub for technology, innovation, and business.

Land Acquisition for the Project

The government has already prepared approximately 13,973 acres of land for the project. To meet the requirements of this massive development, an additional 16,000 acres will be acquired through the land pooling method, making the total land area for Future City a staggering 30,000 acres.

Land Pooling Strategy

The state government plans to use the land pooling model, in which landowners contribute their lands in exchange for benefits such as developed plots, financial compensation, or equity in the project. This method ensures minimal displacement and maximizes collaboration with local stakeholders.

Objectives of the Future City

The Future City will be designed as a self-sustained ecosystem, hosting zones for:

Technology and IT Hubs : To attract major global and domestic IT firms.

: To attract major global and domestic IT firms. Biotech and AI Research Parks : Promoting innovation in emerging technologies.

: Promoting innovation in emerging technologies. Residential and Commercial Spaces : Modern housing facilities and commercial hubs.

: Modern housing facilities and commercial hubs. Educational and Healthcare Facilities: Top-tier institutions and medical centers.

Economic Impact

The project is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities. It will significantly boost Telangana’s economy, attract global investments, and position Hyderabad as one of the leading cities for innovation and industrial growth.

Focus on Infrastructure and Connectivity

The Future City will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including advanced road networks, green energy systems, and smart city technologies. Its location near Hyderabad will ensure seamless connectivity to the city’s airport, IT corridors, and other key areas.

Government’s Commitment

Revanth Reddy emphasized that the project is a cornerstone of his vision for Telangana’s development. The government is committed to completing the land acquisition and initiating construction as soon as possible. With meticulous planning and stakeholder involvement, the Future City is poised to become a model urban project for India.