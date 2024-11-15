RTA Warns Drivers About Illegal Modification of Vehicle Registration Prefix

Hyderabad: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials have issued a warning after discovering several instances where motorists changed the vehicle registration prefix from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’ on their own. This practice has resulted in multiple vehicles with the same registration number operating on the roads, raising concerns for public safety and law enforcement.

Background of the Change in Vehicle Registration Code

After the formation of Telangana, the state code for vehicle registration shifted from ‘AP’ (Andhra Pradesh) to ‘TS’ (Telangana). This was the practice for about a decade until the Congress government recently changed the registration prefix to ‘TG’.

It was clarified that ‘TS’ will continue to be used for older vehicles, and there is no requirement for motorists to change their registration number. The ‘TG’ prefix will only apply to newly registered vehicles. Despite these instructions, some motorists, out of enthusiasm, have been found tampering with their number plates, changing the prefix from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’, which has led to confusion and complications.

Implications of Unauthorized Changes

With the new ‘TG’ code coming into effect, the Transport Department has started assigning new registration numbers to vehicles in an alphabetical series, beginning with the letter ‘A’. The ‘C’ series is currently being used. When the ‘TS’ code was introduced following the state’s formation, it began with the ‘E’ series, and soon the ‘E’ series will be used for the ‘TG’ code as well.

Registration number allocation process:

Code Series Current Status TS E Series Ongoing for old vehicles TG C Series Ongoing for new vehicles

Clashing Registration Numbers

If an old vehicle owner with a ‘TS A 0001’ number alters it to ‘TG A 0001’, it will clash with the ‘TG A 0001’ number being officially assigned to a new vehicle. This can create serious issues, especially in the case of road accidents or crimes. If the numbers clash, investigations will become complicated, and the motorist with the correct official number could face difficulties.

Potential Legal Consequences

Transport Department officials have stated that some motorists with ‘TS’ number plates have approached them requesting to change their prefix code to ‘TG’, but this is not possible.

“If anyone changes the state code on the number plate by themselves, it constitutes tampering and is considered a criminal act. Action will be taken under the Motor Vehicle Act against such individuals. Motorists should be aware of this and refrain from making such changes,” warned a senior official.

The RTA urges all vehicle owners to refrain from tampering with their registration plates and to abide by the official guidelines to avoid legal consequences and public confusion.