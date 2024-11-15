Telangana Ration Card Updates: Add Family Members and Correct Details Easily

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has recently made it easy for citizens to add family members’ names or correct information on their ration cards. For this purpose, a dedicated website has been launched where citizens can check their ration card details and submit necessary applications online. Many citizens have already used MeeSeva centers to apply for adding family members’ names to their ration cards.

Process for Adding Family Member Names in Ration Card

MeeSeva Centers: Citizens should first visit their nearest MeeSeva center, where they can request to add new family members’ names or correct existing details in their ration cards. Required Documents: Applicants need to submit essential documents, such as Aadhaar cards, birth certificates for children, marriage certificates for married couples, and other identification documents. Application Fee: The fee varies based on the requested correction or addition. After applying at the MeeSeva center, applicants receive a receipt that should be kept for future reference. Checking Status Online: Once the application is submitted, citizens can check the status and confirm the update on the government’s official website.

Despite assurances from the newly elected Congress government that it would soon begin accepting applications for new ration cards, there has been no official announcement or acceptance of applications so far. When the government took office, it launched the “Prajapalana Program” as part of its six key promises, which included the submission of applications for various benefits, such as subsidized electricity. Although applications for new ration cards were also accepted during this program, no further action has been taken, nor have any new ration cards been issued yet.

Additionally, the government had recently introduced a new “Family Digital Card” and announced that applications for it would be accepted, but no further details have been provided regarding this program either.

Benefits of New Ration Cards

Eligible families with new ration cards in Telangana receive essential commodities at subsidized rates, including rice, wheat, oil, sugar, and other necessities. This program aims to support low-income families across the state by ensuring they have access to affordable food and basic supplies.

The government has urged citizens to correct their existing ration cards as soon as possible. However, applications for new ration cards are not currently being accepted.