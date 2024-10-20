Transport Dept. Alerts Telangana Motorists: TS to TG Plate Modification is Illegal

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department has issued a warning to motorists against changing the “TS” series on their vehicle number plates to “TG.” Officials emphasized that this modification is illegal and constitutes a criminal offense.

The department clarified that the “TG” series is applicable only to vehicles purchased after the introduction of the new code, while vehicles purchased before this will continue to carry the “TS” series. Any attempt to alter the state code on number plates will be treated as tampering, and strict action will be taken against those who violate this rule.