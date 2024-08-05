Future Kids School Dominates CISCE Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Regional Basketball Championship 2024

Hyderabad: The CISCE Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Regional Basketball Championship 2024 concluded at St. Joseph School, Habsiguda, Hyderabad, from August 2nd to 5th, with Future Kids School emerging as the undisputed winners across all categories. Their teams excelled in the Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 Boys categories, showcasing their remarkable talent and determination.

Under 14 Boys

1st Semi-Final: Future Kids School defeated St. Joseph Malakpet with a decisive score of 36-21 . They led at halftime with a score of 20-10 .

2nd Semi-Final: St. Joseph Habsiguda narrowly edged out Hyderabad Public School with a score of 27-24 , maintaining a halftime lead of 14-06 .

St. Joseph Habsiguda narrowly edged out Hyderabad Public School with a score of , maintaining a halftime lead of . Finals: Future Kids School clinched the title by defeating St. Joseph Habsiguda with a commanding score of 36-16, leading 18-10 at halftime.

Under 17 Boys

1st Semi-Final: Future Kids School outplayed Hyderabad Public School, winning with a score of 38-21 and leading 22-10 at halftime.

2nd Semi-Final: St. Joseph Habsiguda overcame St. Joseph King Koti in a close match, finishing with a score of 27-23 and a halftime tie of 15-15 .

St. Joseph Habsiguda overcame St. Joseph King Koti in a close match, finishing with a score of and a halftime tie of . Finals: Future Kids School emerged victorious against St. Joseph Habsiguda with a nail-biting score of 42-39, maintaining a slight halftime lead of 27-24.

Under 19 Boys

1st Semi-Final: Future Kids School defeated Loyala Guntur with a strong performance, scoring 42-26 and leading 26-14 at halftime.

2nd Semi-Final: Johnson Grammar School beat Future Kids Rajahmundry in a tight contest, with a final score of 28-25 , despite trailing 10-16 at halftime.

Johnson Grammar School beat Future Kids Rajahmundry in a tight contest, with a final score of , despite trailing at halftime. Finals: Future Kids School once again showcased their dominance by defeating Johnson Grammar with a score of 34-21, holding a halftime lead of 18-12.

The championship highlighted the exceptional skills and teamwork of Future Kids School, making them the standout performers of the tournament. Their victory across all categories underscores their commitment to excellence in sports.

The event was graced by Norman Issac, General Secretary of the Telangana Basketball Association, along with Sri Vijay Reddy, Director of Saint Joseph Schools. Coaches Aravind, Sai, and Manasa were present to celebrate the achievements of the winning Future Kids School team, capturing a memorable moment for the young athletes.