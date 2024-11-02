G. Niranjan Urges Unity Among Political Parties for Justice to Backward Communities

Hyderabad: The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes Chairman G Niranjan appealed to the political parties not to politicize the BC commission.

He wanted the parties not to create confusions and hurdles to the commission activities. While the caste census report was kept aside due to various reasons in Bihar, it has not been implemented in Karnataka in after ten years.

So, the cooperation of all sections including political parties, organisations, communities and others were essential to do justice to backward communities, he said. Chairman along with commission members accepted representations from various BC communities, organisations, political parties and others as part of a public hearing held at collectorate auditorium here.

Speaking to reporters, Niranjan said that he and commission members might have belonged to some political parties before taking charge on September 9. But now, they were not belonging to any political party. Moreover, they were not persons to bow down to any bribery.

Reacting on the High Court’s directions, he informed that so far, the commission has not received a court judgment copy and is going ahead with public hearing only after taking legal experts’ opinion.

The Commission’s work would continue without any disturbance. Stating that the commission has respect in the court, he said that they would follow the court’s directions without fail