Gachibowli Building Tilted: Here’s the Reason Behind the Horror Incident [Video]

A five-story building in Gachibowli’s Siddique Nagar has tilted dangerously, possibly due to excavation work nearby. Authorities have evacuated residents, and Disaster Response Force teams are on-site to assess and manage the situation.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in Gachibowli’s Siddique Nagar, a five-story building has dangerously tilted, causing panic among local residents. The incident, believed to have been triggered by ongoing cellar excavation at an adjacent construction site, has raised serious concerns about the structural safety of surrounding buildings.

Also Read: Discover the Only Place in South India Where Snow Falls!

Authorities have immediately stepped in to ensure the safety of the public, with residents of nearby houses being evacuated as a precautionary measure. Local officials and experts are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further risks.

Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams have arrived on the scene to assess the potential hazards and determine the necessary course of action to avoid mishaps. Emergency personnel are working to stabilize the area and conduct a detailed structural assessment of the tilted building to prevent collapse.

In Gachibowli's Siddique Nagar, a five-story building has dangerously tilted, causing panic among the local residents. The situation is believed to have been triggered by ongoing cellar excavation in an adjacent plot, raising concerns about structural safety. Authorities have… pic.twitter.com/vLCiUuRSM1 — Hyderabad Mail (@Hyderabad_Mail) November 20, 2024

Key Points:

Dangerous tilt observed in a five-story building in Siddique Nagar , Gachibowli .

, . The tilt is suspected to be caused by excavation activities at a nearby plot.

at a nearby plot. Authorities evacuate residents from adjacent buildings as a safety measure.

evacuate residents from adjacent buildings as a safety measure. Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams have arrived to assess the situation.

teams have arrived to assess the situation. Structural safety of nearby buildings remains a top concern.

Local Response and Next Steps

The swift action by local authorities has reassured the community as they continue to monitor the situation. Further investigations will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the tilt and the safety of nearby structures. The Gachibowli area remains on high alert as safety protocols are enforced to prevent any unfortunate accidents.

For real-time updates on the situation in Siddique Nagar, Gachibowli, stay tuned to local news outlets and official channels.

Call to Action: Residents in the Gachibowli area are urged to stay informed and follow any evacuation instructions from local authorities for their safety.