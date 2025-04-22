Gaddar Telangana Film Awards to be Presented on June 14
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has officially announced that the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards (GTFA) will be presented on June 14, reviving the legacy of honoring cinematic excellence after a 14-year hiatus.
Table of Contents
Curtain Raiser Marks Beginning of Jury Evaluation
During the curtain raiser ceremony held on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the state’s commitment to promoting both Telugu and Urdu cinema. The event marked the formal start of the jury’s evaluation process.
Awards Named After Revolutionary Poet Gaddar
In tribute to Gaddar, the revolutionary poet and balladeer who passed away in 2023, the awards have been renamed from the former Nandi Awards. The move was announced by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy last year to reflect Telangana’s distinct cultural identity.
Significant Revival After a 14-Year Gap
These are the first official state-level film awards since Telangana’s formation, ending the gap since the last Nandi Awards in 2011 when the state was still part of united Andhra Pradesh.
Strong Jury and Leadership
The Telangana government has appointed veteran actress Jayasudha as the chairperson of the 15-member jury constituted on April 11. Other notable dignitaries present at the event included State Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and TGFDC Chairman Dil Raju.
Over 1,000 Nominations Across 11 Categories
A total of 76 film submissions and 1,172 individual applications have been received for the awards. These include entries across 11 diverse categories, such as:
- Telugu and Urdu Feature Films
- National Integration Films
- Children’s Films
- Environmental and Heritage Films
- Historical Films
- Debut Directors
- Animation and VFX
- Short Films
- Documentaries
- Comprehensive Entertainers
- Technical Excellence
- Best Performances
Special Lifetime Achievement and Classic Awards
The ceremony will also include Lifetime Achievement Awards to icons of Indian cinema, along with prestigious honors such as:
- NTR National Film Award
- Paidi Jairaj Film Award
- B.N. Reddy Film Award
- Nagi Reddy and Chakrapani Film Award
- Kantha Rao Film Award
- Raghupathi Venkaiah Film Award
Celebrating a Decade of Telugu Cinema
One standout Telugu film per year, certified between 2014 and 2023, will be honored — paying tribute to a decade of cinematic brilliance.
Event to be Hosted by Telangana Film Development Corporation
The Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) has been tasked with organizing this grand awards ceremony, following guidelines framed by a committee led by acclaimed filmmaker B. Narsing Rao.