Gambhir Faces Backlash as India Suffers Series Defeats Against Sri Lanka, New Zealand

New Delhi: Just three months into his tenure as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir faces mounting pressure after back-to-back series losses against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The defeats mark unprecedented setbacks for the Indian team, and Gambhir’s approach, along with his extended authority in selection matters, is now under question.

Appointed amid high expectations, Gambhir was even granted a unique privilege: a seat at the selection table for the upcoming Australia tour, an access not extended to his predecessors. This was seen as a nod to the significance of the Australia tour, but it has also put Gambhir’s judgment and tactical moves under the microscope as the team struggles.

India’s recent losses have stirred concerns among BCCI officials and fans alike. The team suffered its first ODI series defeat to Sri Lanka in 27 years, followed by a 3-0 Test series whitewash by New Zealand, a result that’s left many baffled. Criticism has been aimed at Gambhir’s uncompromising philosophy of “playing the same way, come hell or high water,” which some insiders believe has contributed to the team’s failures.

One of Gambhir’s most debated decisions was opting for a rank turner pitch in Mumbai during the third Test against New Zealand, despite knowing the Indian top order’s historical struggles against quality spin. Tactical decisions, such as sending Mohammed Siraj as a night-watchman and batting Sarfaraz Khan at No. 8, have also drawn criticism from cricket analysts and fans.

“Gautam Gambhir was given access to selection matters that was unprecedented for a head coach,” a senior BCCI official stated anonymously. “An exception was made for him to attend the Australia tour selection meeting, but now there is concern about how these privileges have been utilized.”

Gambhir’s advocacy for players such as Delhi pacer Harshit Rana and Andhra all-rounder Nitish Reddy has raised questions as well. Rana, for instance, was included in the squad but was released early due to illness without playing a game, only to later make a successful comeback in domestic cricket. Critics suggest he could have been sent to Australia with the India A team to prepare for bouncier pitches, instead of being limited to net sessions on turning tracks in India.

Meanwhile, Reddy’s inclusion as a potential replacement for Hardik Pandya has also been scrutinized. His struggles in handling short balls and his inconsistent bowling have raised concerns about whether he is ready for top-tier international cricket.

As India prepares for the high-stakes Australia tour, Gambhir faces intense scrutiny, with many speculating that any further disappointments could lead the BCCI to restrict his influence on selection decisions. The series Down Under may be a defining moment in Gambhir’s tenure, as he balances the need to support emerging players while potentially making difficult decisions regarding senior members of the squad.

With these recent results, Gambhir’s strategies and selections are under the spotlight, and it remains to be seen if he can turn things around in Australia.