Ganesh Idol Immersion Arrangements Complete: Minister Poonam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Transport Minister Poonam Prabhakar has announced that all arrangements for the Ganesh idol immersion on Tuesday have been completed. Free electricity facilities have been provided to Ganesh pandals, and police personnel will remain vigilant during the immersion process.

Minister Prabhakar urged everyone to conduct the immersion in a peaceful manner. He advised that any issues arising during the immersion should be promptly reported to the authorities.

The Minister visited Hassanabad to inspect the immersion arrangements at the Elma Talab lake, meeting with officials and councilors. He instructed the officials to ensure all arrangements are made smoothly and provided several suggestions regarding the lighting system at the lake.

Minister Poonam Prabhakar expressed confidence that the organizers of the pandals would cooperate and that the immersion ceremony would be conducted peacefully and enthusiastically.