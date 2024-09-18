Ganesh Idol Immersion: Hyderabad Streets Cleared and Sanitized
Hyderabad: On the second day of Ganesh idol immersions, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took swift action to ensure the cleanliness of city streets.
From early Wednesday morning, GHMC’s sanitation staff worked diligently to clean the streets, which had been littered with waste from the previous day’s Ganesh idol immersions. To address the cleanup efficiently, sanitation teams were deployed every 100 meters throughout the city, totaling approximately 200 teams.
GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata stated that immediate measures were taken to remove the waste to prevent any inconvenience to the public. In addition to the cleanup efforts, the GHMC organized a complimentary breakfast for crane operators and drivers of large vehicles transporting Ganesh idols at People’s Plaza and Necklace Road. This initiative also benefitted the organizers of the Ganesh pandals.
Around 2,000 people took advantage of the breakfast service, further aiding in the smooth conclusion of the festival and the maintenance of public hygiene.