Ganesh Idol Immersion: Hyderabad Streets Cleared and Sanitized

Hyderabad: On the second day of Ganesh idol immersions, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took swift action to ensure the cleanliness of city streets.

From early Wednesday morning, GHMC’s sanitation staff worked diligently to clean the streets, which had been littered with waste from the previous day’s Ganesh idol immersions. To address the cleanup efficiently, sanitation teams were deployed every 100 meters throughout the city, totaling approximately 200 teams.

Even as the final day of #GaneshImmersion draws to a close, the dedicated team at #GHMC remains tirelessly at work, ensuring a smooth and clean process throughout the night. Their commitment to keeping the city safe and well-maintained shines through, even as the celebrations… pic.twitter.com/fzGOCZFeGq — Commissioner GHMC (@CommissionrGHMC) September 17, 2024

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata stated that immediate measures were taken to remove the waste to prevent any inconvenience to the public. In addition to the cleanup efforts, the GHMC organized a complimentary breakfast for crane operators and drivers of large vehicles transporting Ganesh idols at People’s Plaza and Necklace Road. This initiative also benefitted the organizers of the Ganesh pandals.

Kudos to GHMC sanitation team for working 24/7 along with cranes team for conducting ganesh nimmajanam in a safe , clean and smooth manner @CommissionrGHMC @gadwalvijayainc @GHMCOnline @TelanganaCMO @PrlsecyMAUD pic.twitter.com/PG0dczHP15 — Zonal Commissioner Khairatabad, GHMC (@ZC_Khairatabad) September 17, 2024

Around 2,000 people took advantage of the breakfast service, further aiding in the smooth conclusion of the festival and the maintenance of public hygiene.

Saluting the tireless efforts of #GHMC workers who continue to maintain cleanliness during the grand #GaneshImmersion celebrations. Amidst the bustling activity, their dedication ensures a clean and safe environment for all participants. Let's show our appreciation for these… pic.twitter.com/in175LFk03 — Commissioner GHMC (@CommissionrGHMC) September 17, 2024