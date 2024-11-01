Ganja Worth Rs 72.50 Lakh Seized in Asifabad; Driver Arrested for Smuggling

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A major drug bust took place in Wankidi Mandal, Asifabad, where police apprehended a driver involved in smuggling a large amount of ganja on Thursday. Law enforcement seized 290 kg of ganja, valued at approximately Rs 72.50 lakh, along with the container used for transport.

Superintendent of Police DV Srinivas Rao identified the arrested individual as Balvir Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. Upon questioning, Singh confessed to smuggling the illegal substance in exchange for Rs 1.50 lakh per trip. He admitted to making these trips about three times a month under the direction of an associate named Arabind, also from Madhya Pradesh.

Singh revealed that he transported the ganja from Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, to Madhya Pradesh. To evade detection, he strategically divided the ganja into three sections within the container, while leaving another section empty to deceive authorities.