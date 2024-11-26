Gas Cylinder Subsidy Issues: Residents Urged to Ask Revanth Reddy for Answers

Telangana: Tensions erupted in Ayiz, a town in Gadwal district, when locals confronted staff at the Shri Lakshmi Narasimha Gas Agency regarding the delayed subsidy payments for gas cylinders. The residents complained that the promised subsidy of Rs. 500 on LPG cylinders had not been credited to their accounts, causing frustration and inconvenience.

When the customers raised the issue with the agency staff, they were reportedly told to take the matter up with Revanth Reddy, the Member of Parliament (MP) from the area. According to sources, the gas agency staff deflected the blame, suggesting that the residents go and speak to Reddy if they had concerns about the subsidy payments.

This response did not sit well with the locals, who were expecting the subsidy as promised under the government’s welfare scheme. The residents questioned the accountability of local authorities in ensuring that subsidies reach the people without delay.

In Ayiz, Gadwal district, locals raised concerns over delayed Rs. 500 LPG cylinder subsidies. When they confronted the Shri Lakshmi Narasimha Gas Agency staff, they were told, "Go and ask Revanth Reddy" for answers. pic.twitter.com/uRuLyQP4HT — The Munsif Digital (@munsifdigital) November 26, 2024

The incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding the efficient delivery of government schemes in rural areas, with residents urging more transparency and quicker action to resolve such issues. The situation has led to growing discontent among the beneficiaries who feel they are being passed between various authorities without clear resolutions.

As the issue continues to unfold, locals are waiting for a response from both the gas agency and their elected representatives to ensure that the gas cylinder subsidies are processed without further delays.