Gaza: Israel-Hamas Swap Deal: Can the Ceasefire Survive Another Test?

Deir Al-Balah, Gaza: Israel and Hamas are preparing for another hostages-for-prisoners swap on Saturday, the second exchange since a fragile ceasefire began last weekend. The deal, intended to de-escalate the brutal conflict between Israel and Hamas, has so far held, offering a temporary respite from airstrikes and rocket fire while allowing much-needed aid to enter Gaza.

Details of the Upcoming Swap

The planned swap will see four Israeli soldiers freed in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners, including 120 who have been sentenced to life for attacks on Israelis. The hostages to be released are Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Liri Albag, 19. They were captured during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, which sparked the current war. The soldiers were taken from a base near Gaza’s border when Hamas militants overran it, killing more than 60 soldiers.

Implications for the Ceasefire and Gaza’s Future

This prisoner exchange comes as part of the ongoing ceasefire, which started on Sunday and allowed for the release of three hostages in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners. As part of the new deal, Israel is expected to pull back from the Netzarim corridor, a key east-west route in Gaza, and begin allowing displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in the north for the first time since the war began. However, movement north will initially be restricted to pedestrians only, with vehicles allowed to travel later during the ceasefire.

The Ongoing Struggles of the Conflict

While the ceasefire has brought some relief, the situation remains dire in Gaza. Since the conflict began in October 2023, more than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed, many of them women and children. The war was sparked by a deadly cross-border attack on Israel by Hamas, killing around 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. Despite some releases, dozens of hostages have remained captive, with many believed to have perished during the initial attack or while in captivity.

As the ceasefire continues, hopes are high that the deal will eventually lead to a broader peace agreement, bringing an end to a war that has left Gaza devastated, displaced millions, and put thousands more at risk of famine. However, the long-term outlook remains uncertain, and many are waiting to see what will happen after the six-week phase of the agreement.