GHMC Officials to Begin Collection of Details for Family Digital Cards

Hyderabad: GHMC Additional Commissioner Sneha Sabarish has instructed officials to collect detailed information from city residents for the issuance of family digital cards.

On Thursday, a training session was conducted at Panwar Hall, GHMC headquarters, for tax inspectors, tehsildars, AMCs, DPOs, COs, and others on the necessary formats and data collection methods for the digital cards.

Sneha Sabarish announced that two colonies from each assembly constituency within GHMC limits have been selected for the pilot project. From Thursday, officials will begin a door-to-door survey in these colonies to gather family details. Each team is expected to survey at least 40 houses per day, with the survey to be completed within five days.

“The collected information should be filled in the respective formats and include details of births, deaths, new families, migration, and permanent moves abroad. The survey will end on October 8, and scrutiny will be completed by October 9, with a final report submitted to the government on October 10,” she stated.

Each family will be issued one digital card, with the senior-most woman in the household designated as the head. Only one registration per family will be allowed, and after the pilot project, the survey will be extended to other colonies.

Sneha Sabarish also addressed questions from officials about the survey process. The training session was attended by POs, Tahsildars, AMCs, DPOs, Tax Inspectors, COs, and others.